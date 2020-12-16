Santa Barbara businesses making online shopping push this holiday season

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — California’s stay-at-home order has made limited in-person holiday shopping. To make up for the limited capacity Santa Barbara businesses are making an online shopping push.

Downtown Santa Barbara is highlighting local businesses every day during their Instagram Live Pop-up. They also created a holiday shopping guide on their website.

Two businesses have recently expanded their shopping online. MOXI the Wolf Museum of Exploration + Innovation just launched its online store. The other Paradise Found also launch their online store to make up for limited hours.