Lompoc residents told to prepare for upcoming power shutoffs

News

LOMPOC, Calif. - The City of Lompoc has urged its residents to prepare for a wave of power shutoff events.

In order to prevent the start of wildfires, utility companies will turn off their power lines, which can affect the City of Lompoc. This is because Lompoc’s electric energy is delivered over high voltage transmission lines that are owned by Pacific Gas & Electric.

If PG&E shuts down their power lines, the City of Lompoc’s power would also be shut down.

In the event of a Public Safety Power Shutoff, Lompoc residents will be updated by the city through various media platforms. City officials will also do their best to keep the public updated about when power will be restored.

The City of Lompoc has not specified when the upcoming shut offs will occur, but did say it would be during fire season.

To be notified personally, sign up for alerts by clicking here.