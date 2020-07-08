Santa Barbara Zoo’s newest leopard important to species survival

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Meet Kasha. He’s Santa Barbara Zoo’s newest amur leopard. He came to the zoo this spring in a species exchange with Chicago’s Brookfield Zoo.

Kasha is an important part of the Species Survival Plan. At the Santa Barbara Zoo Ajax and previous habitat-mate, Wyatt, were unsuccessful breeding partners. While the Brookfield Zoo said Kasha has successfully helped father four cubs with his former mate Sasha in Chicago.

Spokesperson at the Santa Barbara Zoo, Jennifer Zacharias, said the Amur leopard is a critically endangered animal, with only a few left in the wild, mainly in China. A successful breading between Kasha and Ajax could help the Amur leopard bounce back from the critically endangered list.