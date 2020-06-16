Santa Barbara Zoo wants you to practice your meerkat manners during reopening

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara Zoo is preparing to welcome back guests. The zoo has been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On June 20 to 22 the Santa Barbara Zoo will do a soft opening for members. The reservations required are already sold out. Reservations are still available online for when the zoo reopen.

The Santa Barbara Zoo's president and CEO, Rich Block, said the zoo will reopen following physical distancing. In order for people to enjoy themselves and stay safe they need to mind their meerkat manners.

To reserve your visit to the zoo visit their website. Block said you will not be able to buy a ticket at the gate.