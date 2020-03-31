2020 Fair and Expo cancelled at Earl Warren Showgrounds

News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Earl Warren Showgrounds has called off the annual Fair and Expo.

It was set for this month at the facility off Las Positas Rd.

CEO Ben Sprague said in a news release, "The preservation of the health and safety of our community is our top priority and we think it best to prepare for the use of our Showgrounds for emergency management should the need arise."

The showgrounds is a State of California Agricultural District site, often used for first responders. It has been activated many times for fire agencies responding to regional emergencies.

Looking ahead the showgrounds staff says it will focus on The Haunt & Harvest Festival, October 23-25, 2020.

It will have carnival rides, and create a new annual tradition with games, kids' activities, Trick-or-Treating, live bands, and food along with three haunted houses.

The showgrounds is also going through a renovation for its equestrian facilities, and some of the work being done now, may be used if the community has additional needs for emergency equipment and personnel due to the virus crisis.

