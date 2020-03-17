Ventura County Law Enforcement Agencies issue warning about price gouging

News

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Ventura County law enforcement agencies want to warn local retailers and businesses about price gouging.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a State of Emergency for California on March 4th. Pursuant to that declaration, businesses and retailers cannot increase the price of goods by more than 10%. This rule is in effect until September 4th, 2020.

Ventura County law enforcement agencies are working together to hold those responsible who engage in price gouging.

Price gouging will be considered a misdemeanor, and may be punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $10,000. Violators may also be subject to civil enforcement actions and penalties up to $5,000 per violation, plus restitution.

The Oxnard Police Department is paying special attention to the prices of certain items that people really need, like water, flashlights, radios, batteries, candles, blankets, soaps, diapers, toiletries; and medical supplies such as prescription and nonprescription medications, bandages, gauze, isopropyl alcohol, and antibacterial products.

Oxnard Police Chief Scott Whitney said this is about protecting residents, “We want to educate our business owners and give them fair warnings about how these laws apply in an emergency. We will work with the District Attorney’s Office and our other law enforcement partners to aggressively protect our residents against this type of behavior.”

In addition to price gauging, the Oxnard Police Department wants to warn residents about potential scams that may arise during this time. They remind everyone about staying vigilant, "Do not let fear or anxiety take over your common sense."

Anyone with information regarding suspected price gouging is encouraged to notify the Ventura County District Attorney's Office at (805) 662-1737 or by sending an email to DAOpricegouging@ventura.org

The price gouging law also applies to hotel accommodations and rental housing.