Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness Celebrates National Recovery Month

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness regarding National Recovery Month

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Every September the Department of Behavioral Wellness celebrates National Recovery Month, aimed to increase awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders and to celebrate people who are in recovery. This year’s theme is “Recovery is for everyone: every person, every family, every community.” Together, we can make a difference in the lives of people in or seeking recovery from mental and substance use disorders.

Behavioral Wellness collaborates with partner agencies and community-based organizations throughout the county, to assure everyone has an opportunity to achieve and sustain long-term recovery and strive to reach their full potential. It is together that differences are made in the lives of many in our community.

In honor of National Recovery Month, Good Samaritan Shelter is celebrating Recovery Day 2025 with events throughout the county, all open to the community. These events are a powerful opportunity to come together and celebrate individuals and families in recovery, while showcasing the incredible resources and support systems available throughout our communities. In addition, the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors will be honoring Recovery Month with a resolution. The community is invited to join the following:

September 9 – Recovery Month Resolution at the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors, Hearing Room. View online here.

September 10 – Recovery Day – Lompoc (Ryan Park, 800 W Ocean), 4-6 PM

September 17 – Recovery Day – Santa Maria (Good Samaritan Shelter Campus, 401 W Morrison), 4-6 PM

September 24 – Recovery Day – Santa Barbara (Carousel House, 223 E Cabrillo), 4-6 PM

To learn more about Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness and for detailed information on Recovery Month events visit the Behavioral Wellness website. The Behavioral Wellness 24/7 Access Line can be reached at (888) 868-1649.

To learn more about Recovery from Mental Health and Substance abuse, including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit https://www.samhsa.gov