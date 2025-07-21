Santa Barbara Botanic Garden to Host Wildfire Prep Free Virtual Forum

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden regarding their “Ready for Wildfire | Smart Strategies for Fire-Safe Living” forum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As wildfires become a more frequent and destructive part of life in California, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden continues to lead with science-based, community-centered solutions. On Tuesday, July 22 at 6 p.m., the Garden will host “Ready for Wildfire | Smart Strategies for Fire Safe Living” a free, virtual fire resilience forum to equip residents with the tools they need to prepare their homes, landscapes, and neighborhoods for wildfire. This event is a natural extension of the Garden’s mission-driven work, bringing together experts from across the county to share practical, actionable strategies for building a fire-adapted future.

“As fire seasons grow longer and more intense, it's critical that we work together to prepare, not just react,” shared Steve Windhager, executive director of Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “This forum is focused on empowering people with knowledge - grounded in science and collaboration - that can make a difference. At the Garden, we see this as part of our mission to help both nature and people thrive.”

Facilitated by Garden staff, the forum reflects a shared effort among government agencies, nonprofit partners, and private-sector leaders. Speakers include the Garden’s Executive Director Steve Windhager Ph.D., Santa Barbara County Supervisor Laura Capps, Supervising Captain Chris Olmstead from Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Vice President Matthew Caligiure from Allen Construction, Executive Director Anne-Marie Parkinson from Santa Barbara County Fire Safe Council, and others. Each organization brings unique, vital knowledge to the conversation, from policy and emergency response to practical steps for firewise landscaping and home hardening. Together, these voices highlight the power of collaboration in building a more resilient region. Live Spanish interpretation will be provided, and the forum will also be recorded and available on the Garden’s website as a free resource to the public.

Key Topics Will Include:

How Santa Barbara County is preparing for wildfire

What fire crews prioritize when entering a burning neighborhood

How to harden (fireproof) your home against flames and embers

Landscaping with native, water-wise plants to reduce risk

Community resources for renters, homeowners, and neighborhood groups

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required. (https://sbbotanicgarden.org/classes-events/ready-for-wildfire-smart-strategies-for-fire-safe-living/)