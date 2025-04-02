Free Rides on Santa Barbara County’s Clean Air Express throughout the month of April

Below is a press release from the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments regarding the new Clean Air Express Route and free rides throughout the month of April.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A new midday bus service connecting North County and the South Coast debuts this month, offering free rides throughout April. The Santa Barbara County Association of Governments' (SBCAG) Clean Air Express expands its offerings with the “Midday Connector,” providing more frequent and convenient transportation options during the day.

To celebrate the new service and promote transit during Earth Month, the public is encouraged to enjoy free rides on the Clean Air Express in April on all midday service routes between 7:15 a.m. and 3:24 p.m.

Clean Air Express operates Monday through Friday, excluding major holidays, connecting the cities of Santa Maria, Lompoc, Buellton, Goleta, and Santa Barbara.

“For the first time, commuters can enjoy easier travel between North County and the South Coast,” said Marjie KIRN, executive director of SBCAG. “We’re thrilled to introduce this new midday bus service as a response to commuters requesting more flexible daytime transportation options.”

The Clean Air Express expanded its midday hours as a demonstration service with a soft launch in November, quickly receiving praise from local residents.

“The new midday service is making a real difference for residents,” said Aaron Bonfilio, director of multimodal programs. “After discovering our Buellton stop, one resident with a disability told us the service now allows them to travel independently to Santa Barbara without the need to wake up at dawn. We’re excited to see how the more flexible schedule is helping riders run errands, attend appointments, and reach their destinations at times that work best for them. We encourage others to take advantage of this valuable Clean Air Express opportunity.”

After free fares in April, the midday connector will continue as a demonstration service while SBCAG evaluates ridership interest. The fare for the Midday Connector is $7 one-way with a reduced one-way fare of $3 available for seniors (age 65+), individuals with disabilities, and Medicare recipients.

The Midday Connector is part of SBCAG's biannual service adjustments for the Clean Air Express, which also include updated schedules and infrastructure improvements at existing stops. Riders will notice new bus stop signs and informational displays at pickup locations throughout the county.

The Midday Connector demonstration service is funded by Measure A, a half-cent countywide transportation sales tax and the State of California’s Low Carbon Transit Operations Program.

For more information about the Midday Connector, visit the Clean Air Express website at cleanairexpress.org or the SBCAG website at sbcag.org for details on other transportation services such as commuter benefits and resources.

ABOUT CLEAN AIR EXPRESS

The Clean Air Express commuter bus service is a weekday commuter bus program serving residents of Lompoc, Santa Maria, Buellton, Solvang, and adjacent unincorporated areas commuting to their jobs in Goleta and Santa Barbara. The Clean Air Express is managed by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments and is funded by Measure A and the County of Santa Barbara.

The Clean Air Express was created by the Santa Barbara Air Pollution Control District in 1990 as a way to improve regional air quality by reducing the number of commuters driving alone. Due to the low annual cost and the popularity of the program among residents of North Santa Barbara County, SBCAG assumed management of the service in 2001. After assuming management of the Clean Air Express, SBCAG expanded the service purchased new buses, added the flexibility of a cash fare and more recently a contactless payment option, and installed wireless internet access on all vehicles.