Skip to Content
money-and-business

Girl Scout Cookie sales still going strong

Girl Scout Cookies on sale through March 10
By
Updated
today at 10:51 pm
Published 8:34 pm

MONTECITO, Calif.-There's still time to get your Girl Scout Cookie fix.

Thin Mints, shortbread Trefoils, Samoas Caramel DeLites, and more are all being sold outside local stores by local Girl Scout Troops.

Junior Girl Scout members are selling them in front of Vons in Montecito.

Cookies are $6 a box.

Girl Scouts started selling cookies more than a century ago, in 1917.

Interested buyers may want to visit https://www.girlscouts.org to find out where to buy some nearby.

The cookies are sold through March 10.

Article Topic Follows: money-and-business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content