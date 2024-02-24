Girl Scout Cookie sales still going strong

MONTECITO, Calif.-There's still time to get your Girl Scout Cookie fix.

Thin Mints, shortbread Trefoils, Samoas Caramel DeLites, and more are all being sold outside local stores by local Girl Scout Troops.

Junior Girl Scout members are selling them in front of Vons in Montecito.

Cookies are $6 a box.

Girl Scouts started selling cookies more than a century ago, in 1917.

Interested buyers may want to visit https://www.girlscouts.org to find out where to buy some nearby.

The cookies are sold through March 10.