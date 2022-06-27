Carpinteria City Council to consider moratorium on formula businesses

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Carpinteria City Council members are considering an urgency ordinance that would establish a temporary moratorium on the establishment of formula businesses in the city.

It has been on previous agendas, but has never led to a vote.

Council member Roy Lee has recused himself from the vote, citing his own restaurant business in the city as the reason.

Carpinteria resident and former Linden Ave. business owne Nicole Coleman said she can understand both sites of the issue but she wants the community to help local businesses.

"I would rather support a business because I know that Jane lives around the corner from me and she needs to send her kids to camp," said Coleman, "And you know we all then flourish and the town is better for it and that is what keeps us unique, and then we want that tourism and you don't want it to be;I could be anywhere in America. They want to come to Carp and support Carp."

Other small communities including Ojai have similar ordinances intended to keep their areas from being like any other cities in the United States.

It is still not clear how far an ordinance would go in keeping chains and franchises from filling vacant locations.

Your NewsChannel will have more the issue tonight on the news.