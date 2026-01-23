WATCH: California Sues Trump Administration Over Oil Pipeline Restart

Skip to Content
today at 11:40 am
Published 11:48 am

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KEYT) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta held a press conference Friday morning at Dockweiler State beach in Los Angeles county to announce legal action being taken against the Trump Administration.

This is California's 55th lawsuit against the administration fighting to regain control of two onshore pipelines that reside in the state, starting in Santa Barbara County and ending in Kern County – one of which caused the disastrous 2015 Refugio Oil Spill.

