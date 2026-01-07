WATCH: Kristi Noem Holds Press Conference Following Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KEYT) – Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a press conference in the city of Minneapolis following Wednesday's fatal shooting of 37-year-old woman by immigration enforcement officers.
Noem claims the officer involved in the shooting was acting in self defense and followed his training. She called the actions leading up to the shooting "an act of domestic terrorism."
The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.