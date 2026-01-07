Skip to Content
WATCH: Kristi Noem Holds Press Conference Following Fatal ICE Shooting in Minneapolis

today at 3:41 pm
Published 3:44 pm

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (KEYT) – Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem held a press conference in the city of Minneapolis following Wednesday's fatal shooting of 37-year-old woman by immigration enforcement officers.

Noem claims the officer involved in the shooting was acting in self defense and followed his training. She called the actions leading up to the shooting "an act of domestic terrorism."

