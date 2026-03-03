Nipomo Residents to See Higher Water Bills in the Next Few Days

NIPOMO, Calif. (KEYT) - Thousands of people who live in Nipomo will soon receive higher water bills in the coming days.

Rate increases, that were approved by the Nipomo Community Water District (NCSD) late last year, went into effect on Feb. 1, 2026 and will now be reflected for the first time on billing this month.

"You'll be able to see the difference in your first bill that's coming out here in March," said NCSD General Manager Ray Dienzo. "We haven't sent them out yet, but they will be coming on in the next few days."

According to the NCSD, customers who are described as "average" users will notice a bump of nearly $14 per month.

"There's going to be a change in the rates," said Dienzo. "As we stated in the the water rates study, the first round of rates will probably be about a 10% difference. A 10% increase from what you got last month, so be on the lookout for that."

Data provided by the NCSD showed an average customer prior to the new rate increase paid $142.96 per month – with the new rate, the monthly bill through the rest of the year will be $156.31 per month.

Beginning in January 2027, customers will experience a larger jump in their water bill, with the rate climbing to $186.54 per month.

"The reason for these bills is to maintain good operation and maintenance of the aging water infrastructure that we have here in Nipomo," said Dienzo. "The projects that we are upgrading, these projects are meant for what's necessary for a continued safe operation and to keep the district from being at risk, and for health and safety reasons, and also for water supply reliability."

Last December, after much months of spirited community discussion, which included a grassroots protest movement, the NCSD Board of Directors voted 3-2 in favor of rate increases.

Under the new rate structure, customers will see their monthly bill increase between 13.6% to 8.1% depending on usage.

