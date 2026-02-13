Free Tax Filing Assistance Underway in Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Free tax filing is underway in Santa Barbara County, but the process looks a little different this season.

Residents seeking help through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program should be aware that walk-ins are no longer accepted.

February appointments are already fully booked, leaving some openings in March.

United Way, which oversees several VITA sites across the county, reports the new appointment system is designed to keep things moving and reduce wait times.

Volunteers are ready to help residents navigate the updated process, and appointments can be scheduled online or by calling 2‑1‑1.

Free tax assistance will run through mid‑April for qualifying residents across Santa Barbara County.