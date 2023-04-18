Taxpayers in Tri-Counties get some relief

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The United Way's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program, known as VITA, has extended its hours to help people earning $67,000 or less.

Volunteers plan to be back every Thursday through May 18, from 3-7 p.m.

Many people waiting for free help at the Eastside Library on 1102 E. Montecito St. in Santa Barbara or rushing to visit their tax preparer said they didn't realize taxpayers have until October 15 to file this year due to storms.

John Blaubach is an enrolled agent in Santa Barbara who wants taxpayers to know, "This includes Santa Barbara County, San Luis Obispo and Ventura County and another 47 other counties in California."

He has been getting a lot of calls about the extension.

"They don't believe it, so I have had to send a few of them the IRS press release."

Blaubach said it sounds too good to be true, but it is true and taxpayers don't have to file extension paperwork.

He said it is still a good idea not to wait too long since many agents go on vacation after the traditional tax season. It is a good idea to see a professional if you have more than one stream of income.

Taxpayers can also file the 1040EZ form online for free.

Thomas Staffileno said he has learned a lot getting help from the VITA volunteers over the years.

The Westmont College employee said he thinks he may be able to do his own taxes next year.

For more infomraiton about the Volunteer Tax Assistance program visit unitedway.org

We will have more on the tax help and delayed deadline tonight on the news.

