MicroAid International rebuilds homes for disaster survivors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The founder of MicroAid International appreciates support from people along the coast.

MicroAid International has been responding to disasters all over the world.

The nonprofit has helped people following earthquakes, tsunamis, hurricanes, floods and more.

Founder Jon Ross said MicroAid has helped people in Nepal, Peru, Paraguay, The Philippines and Burma.

"We rebuild houses for disaster survivors after the world's attention has moved on ," said Ross, "We will go into an area a year after a disaster and we will find people who are still living in the rubble of their homes or in the temporary tents, which are necessary, people go in and give them temporary tents, but we get them out of temporary tents and build them real homes that will last for generations to come."

Ross said Santa Barbara-based ShelterBox USA does amazing work after a disaster.

MicroAid has benefited from staying in touch with Shelterbox President Kerri Murray.

"Kerri Murray and I talk often before I go into a disaster zone and she tells me who still needs help."

For more information visit https://www.microaidinternational.org