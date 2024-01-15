Kids Helping Kids Santa Barbara event will raise money for sex trafficking victims around the world

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A student run organization, Kids Helping Kids hosts its 18th annual benefit concert headlined by Grammy-Award winning band Switchfoot, and opened by pop duo Johnnyswim on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Arlington Theater.

Revenue from the concert will support children who have been victims of sex trafficking. Kids Helping Kids is working with the organization Set Beautiful Free to shelter, educate and empower those children as they reintegrate into society.

Locally, Kids Helping Kids has assisted economically disadvantaged students with visual aid machines, medical bills, and school supplies. They also provide tutoring services.

Kids Helping Kids has supported children in countries including Nicaragua and India, areas plagued by human trafficking, as well as Rwanda, Honduras and Cuba.

Past artists for the Kids Helping Kids shows were: