Skip to Content
What's Right

Kids Helping Kids Santa Barbara event will raise money for sex trafficking victims around the world

The Grammy winning band Switchfoot will perform at the Arlington Theatre Friday to raise funds for the non-profit Kids Helping Kids.
Courtesy
The Grammy winning band Switchfoot will perform at the Arlington Theatre Friday to raise funds for the non-profit Kids Helping Kids.
By
today at 12:16 pm
Published 12:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A student run organization, Kids Helping Kids hosts its 18th annual benefit concert headlined by Grammy-Award winning band Switchfoot, and opened by pop duo Johnnyswim on Friday at 7 p.m. in the Arlington Theater.

Revenue from the concert will support children who have been victims of sex trafficking. Kids Helping Kids is working with the organization Set Beautiful Free to shelter, educate and empower those children as they reintegrate into society.

Locally, Kids Helping Kids has assisted economically disadvantaged students with visual aid machines, medical bills, and school supplies. They also provide tutoring services.

Kids Helping Kids has supported children in countries including Nicaragua and India, areas plagued by human trafficking, as well as Rwanda, Honduras and Cuba.

Past artists for the Kids Helping Kids shows were:

  • 2018 - Andy Grammer, Needtobreathe and Dave Barnes
  • 2017- Gavin DeGraw and Parachute
  • 2016 - Needtobreathe and Johnnyswim
  • 2015 - Ingrid Michaelson and Jon McLaughlin
  • 2014 – Andy Grammer and Tim Lopez from the Plain White T’s
  • 2013 – Switchfoot and Brad Corrigan from Dispatch
  • 2012 – Sara Bareilles and Tyrone Wells
  • 2011 – Mat Kearney and Tyrone Wells
  • 2010 – Five for Fighting
  • 2009- Toad the Wet Sprocket and Tyrone Wells
Article Topic Follows: What's Right
KEYT
Kids Helping Kids
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content