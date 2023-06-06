Community asked to help send one young cancer warrior on his dream vacation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – One local two-year-old has a dream to go on a trip to Disneyland and you can help!

Ander Rodriguez's road to the magic kingdom has been hard fought.

Ander’s mom explains, “My husband and I had been trying to conceive for 2 years until we finally had our precious little guy, so to hear the news that he had cancer completely shattered us and his sisters.”

The two-year-old was diagnosed with Pilomyxoid Astrocytoma, a rare brain tumor, but recently he has grown strong enough to make the trip.

“We haven’t been able to take a family trip with Ander because of his situation," details his mom. "We are excited for the opportunity to make a lot of memories with Ander and his sisters. And we know that it will be the first of many family adventures.”

California-based non-profit Campaign One At A Time heard about Ander's dream and have set up a website you can visit to help that dream become a treasured memory.

Interested in more information about Campaign One At A Time and their mission to ensure no child battling a severe illness ever feels alone? Visit their website here.