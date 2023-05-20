The Community Hot Rod Project rolls towards goal

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Dozens of classic cars and their owners showed up bright and early to support The Community Hot Rod Project.

The Santa Barbara-based non-profit supports local youth by teaching them how to build, restore and fabricate classic cars and off-road race vehicles.

All the money raised goes towards opening a vocational training center in Santa Barbara.

The project is free for people of all ages and helps kids stay out of trouble and learn life-long skills that can lead to careers.

"The automotive programs have been out of the local high school programs for at least 10 years, "said The Community Hot Rod Project founder Kevin Haeberle, "So, there's a huge gap in the work force that is just desperately needing technicians and there's aerospace crossovers."

In less than two years, the project has grown from 5 members to more than 60.

They include aerospace engineers technicians , mechanics and local business owners.

For more information visit https://thecommunityhotrodproject.com