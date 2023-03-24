Huge Junior League rummage sale set to raise money for vital programs for Santa Barbara youth and victims of sex trafficking



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - What may be the largest rummage sale of the year will raise money for the next two days to help young people in the Santa Barbara area and provide shelter services for victims of sex trafficking.



The Junior League of Santa Barbara holds the event at the Carrillo Recreation Center tonight and Saturday.Donated items, many of them are top quality brands or barely used. They include clothing, appliances, housewares, art, sporting goods and baby items.



The Junior League first began this sale in 1934.



This event will raise money for the Junior League's programs for area youth, especially young women.



The Junior League said in a statement:

The funds raised support the JLSB’s work in our community, including training its members to be effective community leaders while partnering with other non-profits aligned with the JLSB’s mission and focus area in order to further the League’s impact. This includes the League’s current signature project, S.A.F.E. House Santa Barbara™, a six-bed residential shelter in Santa Barbara County for girls who are survivors of sexual exploitation and sex trafficking and traffickSTOP, a community awareness campaign aimed at helping local residents know the facts; know the signs; and know what to do if a case of trafficking is suspected.

The pre-sale shopping event tonight will give bargain hunters the first chance at the items. This comes with a $25. admission ticket. It takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday's admission is free from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.