ShelterBox USA launches “emergency appeal”

MONTECITO, Calif.-ShelterBox USA President Kerri Murray recently spent more than a week in Ukraine and is trying to spread the word about what the nonprofit is doing in the war zone.

Within 30 minutes of crossing the border an air raid siren went off.

So the women known for providing emergency shelter had to take shelter.

"It means you have to go a bomb shelter, so everyday that I was in Ukraine we were in bomb shelters, " sad Murray.

She didn't sleep but provided much needed humanitarian aid.

"We have launched an emergency appeal right now because we are responding to so many disasters and conflict situations across the world; Ukraine, Turkey, Syria and many others," said Murray."

The organization based in Montecito has helped 37,000 people in Ukraine in the past year.

Murray said there are new programs underway that will help 30, 000 more in Ukraine.

Shelterbox USA has also been helping those impacted by the earthquakes along the border of Turkey and Syria.

She said all donation amounts go a long way.

"For $100 you can provide one of these shelter kits, the shelter repair kits are what we are using in Ukraine, they help to repair a home that has been damaged, enabling a family to temporarily shelter in place."

Most of the kits come in a durable plastic box and include tools, cooking equipment, thermal blankets, hats gloves, and scarfs, mosquito nets, water containers, thirst aid station with water filtration, Luminaid solar lights.

Some also include children's activity packs, too.

ShelterBox is also an official partner of Rotary International in disaster relief.

They already had equipment in strategic locations, but supplies are running out.

Murray said they try to purchase things like blankets that are made locally or in the region.

The mother of a college freshman met a family with the daughter the same age who gave her a hug.

"They had no power, no heat so we were able to provide out shelter box solar lantern a wood stove as well as high thermal blankets and sleeping bags."

They spoke through a translator.

"I asked how this would help them and the whole family hugged me at the same time and they said the word 'super.' "

She witnessed how basic things that are easy to take for granted mean so much to the people ShelterBox USA is helping.

For more information or to make a donation visit http://www.shelterboxusa.org.

Your News Channel will have more on what ShelterBox is doing with donations tonight on the news.