Pacific Pride Foundation receives $100,000 with Michael Towbes Community Impact Award

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Pacific Pride Foundation (PPF) announced it received $100,000 with the Michael Towbes Community Impact Award from Montecito Bank & Trust.

PPF said the money will go towards a language access project designed to improve the foundation's reach and accessibility with the goal of being a bilingual organization by 2024.

“Pacific Pride Foundation works to ensure a vibrant, thriving, and visible LGBTQ+ community,” said Kristin Flickinger, PPF Executive Director. “In Santa Barbara County, our community includes people who speak Spanish and indigenous languages. The goal with our language access project is to break down language barriers to our services, and to ensure access to our programs and services”

Organizers said they hope to achieve this goal by introducing Spanish-English translation interpretation for programs and organizational materials, and hiring additional bilingual staff at the front-line and management levels, as well as on the board of directors.

PPF said it already has a first-phase website translation, bi-lingual newsletters, and hiring of bilingual staff, to start.

Anyone interested in learning more or joining the PPF team, visit www.pacificpridefoundation.org/careers.