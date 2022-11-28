Care packages for troops going out this week from Solvang

SOLVANG, Calif. - The "We Support the Troops" organization in Solvang is set to make this holiday season special for soldiers far from home.



As part of their monthly "care packages" a special holiday box is going to arrive.The packing day is Wednesday November 30 in the Solvang Veterans Hall.



Each box will have small items, necessities, snacks and a holiday surprise.



Many of the troops are able to send a list of what they would like in one of the boxes.

The public can join in as a volunteers on a packing day or make a finacial donation to pay fo the itmes inside.

Organizer Pat Sullivan who served in the U.S. Air Force says when the package arrives in December, "the box is the gift. We also send decorations because they like to decorate their area. and send them things to keep them busy on their down times, basketballs and volleyballs."



The group hopes to pack 250 boxes this week.It will be one of the largest shipments.

The timing of this weeks packing event will make sure they arrive by Christmas at the soldier's deployment sites.