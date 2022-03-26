Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation holds 7th annual Walk ‘n’ Wheel

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation held its 7th annual Walk 'n' Wheel in Santa Barbara to raise awareness of the condition and increase funding for research.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome, according to the LGS Foundation, is a rare and often debilitating form of early-onset epilepsy that affects nearly 1,000,000 children and adults worldwide.

The event started at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, and it was held virtually for everyone except a few.

Kyle Dent / KEYT

Jennifer Griffin and her son Theo, who has LGS, met with their friend community at Alice Keck Park to walk and share information about the syndrome with the Santa Barbara community.

The LGS Foundation said that Theo's seizures began in infancy and, at its worst, he had hundreds of seizures a day, leaving him severely developmentally disabled.

Theo still has daily seizures, and a cure has not yet been found.

During Saturday's event, each participant took a different name to wear to "walk" for worldwide members of the LGS community.

Throughout the Walk 'n' Wheel, participants would FaceTime other members of the LGS Foundation to chat and show how big the group of supporters had grown.

For more information about Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and ways to get involved, click here to visit the foundation's website.