Retired librarian donates Little Free Library to Grover Beach City

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – Piper Adelman, a former librarian at Luca Mar School District, donated a Little Free Library to Grover Beach City, and it's now open to the public.

City officials announced Tuesday that the Community Center Little Free Library, located at 1230 Trouville Ave, will function as a free-book sharing box where anyone may take or leave a book to share with other city residents.

"The Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Department is incredibly grateful for Piper Adelman’s generous donation of the Little Free Library," said Grover Beach Parks and Recreation Director Kathy Petker. "We hope the community is able to use this pop up library as a way to inspire a love of reading and strengthen our community by participating in the book exchange."

City officials said that when Adelman retired, her colleagues gifted her with the library – but Adelman wanted to pay it forward.

Adelman donated the Little Free Library to the Grover Beach Community Center to make free books widely available and encourage community members to continue their education.

The city said that the Little Free Library will operate on the honor system, meaning that while community members are not required to share a book in order to take one, it is highly recommended to give back to the library so as to make sure there will always be books available to the public.

The Little Free Library is a charitable foundation that advocates and promotes reading for children, literacy for adults and recognition of libraries worldwide, according to city officials.

In addition, the Little Free Library movement involves creating pop-up libraries that are easily assembled and accessible to every reader at any time of the day.

"Our Parks and Recreation staff is constantly working hard to provide the community with an array of activities for the community to enjoy year round," said Grover Beach Mayor Jeff Lee. "With so many good things already happening in Grover Beach, the Community Center Little Free Library is a nice way for families and community members to slow down and partake in the fun book exchange."

With the addition of the Little Free Library, Grover Beach said it now joins 15,000 other communities and cities around the world that operate similar library stations.