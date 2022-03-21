Chef Katie Teall is home after helping World Central Kitchen feed refugees on Ukraine / Poland border

CARPINTERIA, Calif. -Chef Katie returned home to fulfill catering commitments she made before volunteering for World Central Kitchen.

On Monday, she cooked for Stanford students on Spring Break, on Tuesday she will cook for a private Amazon event in Santa Barbara.

She said cooking for refugees on the border of Poland and Ukraine changed her.

"It was so wonderful to feel the camaraderie of all those people together just helping for the better good, to help somehow, " said Teall, " I mean it really changed it for me because I came home thinking, you know, how we take our freedom for granted, and our lives for granted, you now, don't sweat the small stuff."

Teall said her friend and client Rachel Kaganoff Stern inspired her to go.

The chef and owner of The Cookery Catering said she made a difference.

She showed the volunteers how to fill apple sauce containers in a speeded up way, and they kept her on for more than the initial time she signed up for.

She would love to go back with Rachel if the war drags on.

To donate visit donate.wck.org

We will hear more about her experience tonight on the news.