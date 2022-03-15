Chef Katie Teall working with World Central Kitchen to feed refugees in Poland

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara chef Katie Teall is one of the chefs who flew to Poland to help World Central Kitchen feed refugees.

This isn't the first time The Cookery Catering owner has worked with WCK's founder Jose Andres to help people displaced by crisis, but it is the first time she is working on the border of Ukraine during the war that began on Feb. 24.

Although Teall is known for her pastries, she is working with the hunger relief nonprofit to making hot nutritious meals. It is part of the #chefsforukraine effort. She is staying at a hotel about an hour away from the kitchen that operates out of large tents.

Teall sent video of the tents and a musician outside playing Pete Seeger's "Where Have All The Flowers Gone" on a grand piano on wheels with a peace sign painted on the lid.

"I am volunteering for several days to cook for the Ukrainian refugees who are crossing over the border into Poland, we are probably making about 8,000 meals a day and distributing them to the refugees,"

Some are staying or passing through a town on the southeast of the border.

On the day she shared video she was working in the main headquarters.

"I have been helping prepare the food and cook the food," said Teall, "Then I will be going out with the deliveries. We are going to be going to the train station where there are many, many people waiting to get out, and also we are going to the border crossings in Ukraine to distribute all the food that we have been preparing."

She calls the organization "amazing" and she is sharing her story to show the reality of the situation.

"They go out to disaster areas all over the world and help feed people who are in need and the Ukrainian refugees are definitely in dire straights right now, there are women and children and handicapped people and it is a really sad situation."

To help the organization visit donate.wck.org

We will have more about her work there tonight on the news.