Glen Annie Golf Club hosts Women’s Veteran Golf Mixer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- 42MM Veteran Golf Outreach hosted a mixer event on Saturday dedicated to local women veterans and military members.

Women's Veteran Golf Mixer took place at 9:30 a.m. at the Glen Annie Golf Club in Goleta, Santa Barbara.

The event honored women veterans with a free day on the golf course.

(KEYT)

The organization that hosted the mixer, 42MM Veteran Golf Outreach, said it's a non-profit dedicated to serving the military community through golf.

For more information or to find ways to donate and support, click here.