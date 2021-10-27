Safer Halloween events include Trunk or Treat plans on the South Coast

GOLETA VALLEY, Calif. - From going door to door in neighborhoods to car to car in a parking lot, the "trunk or treat" event for Halloween is scaring up quite a bit of support where the set ups are taking place on the Central Coast.

One of the events is taking place Saturday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Turnpike Shopping Center. That's n the corner of Turnpike and Hollister Ave. near Goleta.

Organizers include Dave Reynoso from Dave's Dogs, The Community Hot Rod Project, and V-805 industries.

They plan on having over 50 custom cars and hot rods set up.

Steve Heintze with V-805 Industries says, "the trunks are open. You get a chance to see all the cars. You walk like you would door to door to a house but it is truck to trunk to a car. They are all decorated and stuff like that there will be candy in the back of all of them."

V-805's Christopher Stefek said, "it's growing in popularity. People in the community get together, they deck out their cars for Halloween and hand out candy. A lot of parents are looking for safer options rather than walking through neighborhoods."

The owners of the shopping center welcomed the idea. "We come together and find a safe space," said Stefek who says the event is "community building."

The area will be well decorated, and have Halloween music, "as well as costumes with the people coming in their cars, and the kids in their costumes," said Heintze.

They say they are adding an extra "fun factor" being that they are car lovers and manufacturers.

The event will be on the east side of the parking lot between Dave's Dogs and Hollister Ave.

Watch tonight on Newschannel 3-12 and KKFX Fox 11.

(More details, photos and pictures will be added here later today.)