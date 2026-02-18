Two Roundabouts Scheduled to Open on Hollister Ave in Old Town Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – Folks in Old Town Goleta will be seeing some forward process on construction starting in March. Today, the city announced two roundabouts on Hollister Ave. are scheduled to open the morning of March 2nd.

The roundabouts will direct traffic to off-ramps of Hwy 217, and were constructed as part of Project Connect – the city's largest improvement project.

With weather permitting, the roundabouts will be open as early as 6:00am on March 2nd. However, both the southbound and northbound Hwy 217 off-ramps on Hollister Ave will be closed starting Friday, February 27th at 8:00pm until the following Monday morning.

The city encourages drivers to pay attention to signage for alternative routes and plan for additional travel time.

Anyone seeking additional information or questions can contact the city at Connect@CityofGoleta.gov, 805-690-5116, or visit the webpage at www.CityofGoleta.org/ProjectConnect.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

