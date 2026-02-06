Alternating Lane Closures Scheduled Near Gaviota Tunnel

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Portions of Highway 101 will be closed for a short time next week near the Gaviota Tunnel and State Route 1.

Alternating lane closures will happen along the highway for a rock scaling and rock clearing operation. Road crews will dislodge loose rocks from the slopes and clear any debris adjacent to the lanes.

A northbound lane closure will happen north of the Gaviota Tunnel on Tuesday, February 10th. A southbound lane closure will happen south of the State Route 1 junction on Wednesday, February 11th from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm.

Caltrans say delays should not exceed more than 15 minutes, and electronic message boards will be activated.

Travelers can find more information here.

