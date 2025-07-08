Detours will Reroute Commuters from Santa Barbara Neighborhood for Bridge Repairs

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A well traveled street in Santa Barbara between downtown and the San Roque area is going to have some detours soon.

It is all part of a new project to replace an aging bridge.

Starting this Thursday, the traffic pattern will be limited to one-way for vehicles coming southbound around Vernon Road.

For northbound drivers, they will have to turn on Alamar if they are planning to go to State Street or upper De la Vina Street in somewhat of a triangular drive.

At least two businesses in the area were torn down to create the space to widen the bridge crossing.

This is going to be in effect until the bridge project is completed in June of 2027.

