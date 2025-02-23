Travel Expert Rick Steves spends an evening in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Rick Steves fans learned that even travel experts can miss connections.

"I woke up very early in Columbus Ohio after talking to a group like this last night there and I don't think you have ever experienced the coldness there and de-icing and sitting on the tarmac for an hour and wondering how am I going to get to Santa Barbara," said Steves, " Am I going to make my connection in Denver, missed my connection, scrambled to get something else, had to fly not to Santa Barbara to LAX thank goodness Angelique [Springer Davis] was down there and we complained about the traffic all the way up here and I swear I got from Columbus to here with 15 minutes to spare, so I am glad to be here."

Steves arrived in time to greet supporters of TVSB that will mark its 50th anniversary in June.

Steves said he recently survived prostate cancer and has a new grandchild named Atlas.

"I am in a very thankful mood, I am thankful for so many things."

TVSB's Erik Davis did a Q&A before a brief intermission and asked Steves about open streets like State Street.

"You can't hardly go to a city these days in Europe without noticing how the old center is car free except for cars of people live there taxis and service trucks that kind of thing and there is a lot of boulevards in Europe that are now car free pedestrian boulevards the ones that are know that are the most famous start with great public opposition especially form the business on that boulevard they thought we do not want to make it so people in cars can't get to us easily but there was forcefulness from the top and it turned out that those streets are the highest rent and the most pedestrian shopper exposure and the Streets on the next parallel want to be pedestrian only also. "

The author of "Travel as a Political Act" didn't shy away from talking climate change he has seen or politics.

"There is a new word I had never heard before it is called legacy media, it has been around, but I had never heard it be used and who is saying it, right wing autocrats and oligarchs, they are talking about legacy media. What does that mean? they are priming us to think it is a bad thing like deep state. What is deep state- it is institutions. America is deep state and if you don't know that go to a place that has a broken state and then you wish you had our system. I don't known what was so broken in the United States of America because it is complicated to run a country lie ours it is complicated, you can't do it with a chainsaw," said Steves.

The star of long form public radio and TV shows is also concerned about media.

He said media is needed.

"They are going to line up public media, what pisses off right-wingers about public media is it creates creative thinkers that is the problem of public media I think and we need media it is the most impactful thing for young Americans, said Steves.

Steve has had a radio show for 15 years that is now on 400 stations.

"They are going to come for CBS and NBC even because what is the favorite kind of media for an oligarch the social media that they already own, that is how you manipulate a society. you need an electorate that is engaged and informed," said Steves, "While we are mindless and being distracted by this and that and what are they going to call the Gulf of Mexico now what is going on by the clever people that really have a lot to gain the ball is in our court and we need some way to communicated with each other."

Steves came to Santa Barbara to show his support for what TVSB and other media does for the community.

TVSB Board Chair Meighann Helene appreciates his support.

"He was completely articulate about the main issued today because now more than ever in the 60s and 70s. when things like this were birthed, we are around 50 years this year ourselves at Tvsb and out voices are beng silences and they are being restricted," said Helene, "We are very grateful for his messaging and for things TVSB and all public access do, PBS, NPR and it is more important that ever to fund them as well as they loose funding."

Steves also talked about Germany and credits Germany for sharing it's history with travelers.

"If you go to Germany you are going to find a society that has learned the hard way when you have an easy to manipulate public, I have found in 30 years of traveling in German they do more to work to educate people about their hard history than any place I have ever been.We are trying to cover out history up. Germany acknowledging and learning from it it is a beautiful and inspiring thing," said Steves.

While a few people walked out during his political comments, most applauded.

When it comes to travel, he said sunbathing on the beach is fine, but getting out beyond resorts can be life-changing.

"It is not a bumper sticker, that is one thing I love about travel you can't help but get beyond the bumper stickers and talk to real people," said Steves.

Steves wrote his latest book when he was 23.

The book entitled "On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu" just came out and is already a best seller.

He told the crowd he would sign their books sold by Chaucer's Books at the event, but said he didn't want people to line up.

Instead he said he would rather it look like a mosh pit.

So they circled him and he went around, like the whirling dervish he talked about at the end of his talk, and autographed copies his fans held out.

The travel expert and tour guide is appearing at the Travel & Adventure Show in Los Angeles this weekend.

For more information visit https://tvsantabarbara.org and https://ricksteves/com and https://chaucersbooks.com

