Mt. High visitors enjoy fresh powder

WRIGHTWOOD, Calif.-The latest storm dropped 4-6 inches of new snow on Mountain High and more is on the way.

“It is fantastic if you are a skier or snowboarder days like this are what is all about, " said John McColly of the California Mountain Resort Company and Powder Alliance.

Snowboarders and skiers know to arrive early to enjoy first tracks.

The resort is close enough to mix a little business with pleasure or just spend the day on the slopes

Snowboarder Emma Paskey called it a "Bluebird day."

“It is the best it is sunny powdery having a great time”

Richard Brevoort said he likes its proximity.

“it is close, easy to get to."

After the sun sets lights go on along a number of runs for night skiing and snowboarding.

There are also fire pits and Goggles bar by the lode at the bottom of West Resort.

With proof of a birthday visitors can ski or snowboard for free.

Mt. High turns 100 on Labor Day.

John McColly / California Mountain Resort Company / Powder Alliance

"Mt high was formed in 1924, that is when the area that mt high sits on was established as a national recreation area., said McColly, "We are going to do a big celebration next season."

Yeti the mascot will be part of the celebration.

In the meantime there are runs for all abilities and lessons. too, plus plenty of terrain parks for those trying to catch some air.

The resort is a two and half hour drive from Santa Barbara.

Snow chains may be required during and after a storm.

For more information visit https://mthigh.com