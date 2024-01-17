Visit Santa Barbara Tourism Summit sells out

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Visit Santa Barbara hosted a Tourism Summit that sold out.

Organizers call that a good sign for the industry.

People who operate businesses that benefit from tourism packed the Cabrillo Pavilion by the beach in Santa Barbara,

They heard an update on the Santa Barbara Airport.

Gabe Saglie moderated the discussion with Delta Airlines Global Sales General Manager Andrew Honsey and SBA Director Christopher Hastert.

Saglia said there will be more in 2024. He said Californian and international travelers are making a comeback in Santa Barbara following the pandemic.

"I feel like we have seen a positive movement every year since the pandemic," said Saglie, "we continue to exit from the pandemic. Every year shows us a more robust appetite and enthusiasm around travel."

Visit Santa Barbara President and CEO Kathy Janega-Dykes agree.

"We are very optimistic for 2024," said Janega-Dykes, "through our research we are seeing that more people have booked hotel reservation in 2024, than they have in 2023. We are very fortunate that Santa Barbara draws visitors from nearby destinations."

Visit Santa Barbara organizers said people can find a link to their presentations at https://SantaBarbaraCA.com/TourismSummit2024.

Your News Channel will have more on the Tourism Summit tonight on the news.

.