September 12, 2022 11:36 pm
Published 7:56 pm

Drainage inlets help improved portion of 101 stay dry

Drainage grates help keep new portion of 101 dry during rainy days

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Recent rain put a damper on local roads, but it didn't lead to spin outs.

That's why grates, formally known as drainage inlets, are a part of the local 101 widening project

 Project spokesperson Kirsten Ayers said, "Most people don't realize the extent of the drainage improvements but it is huge, it is a significant part of the project."

Due to the construction on what they call Continuously Reinforced Concrete Pavement the inlets are not in the median just yet.

"The lanes are actually in the median because we are working on the northbound side, so when we finish the northbound side we will shift the lanes back and the drainage inlets stay in the median."

Areas called bioswale are also a plus.

"A bioswale is like a giant ditch that is planted so that the water slows down and has time to seep in and get cleaned through the natural eco-system,"said Ayers, "When it rains you then can appreciated just how well it all works."

She said people in the area are asking about it.

"The drainage improvements have been extensive in Carpinteria, we are putting them in the Padaro segment and in Summerland."


Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr

