Santa Barbara Airport update draws noise complaints

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Airport Facilities Manager Andrew Belmond and Interim Airport Director Brian D'Amour both told the Santa Barbara City Council that the airport terminal passenger areas are "bursting at the seams."

When passengers go up the escalator to board their flights on busy summer days they are likely to notice the crowd.

The airport currently has 25 daily non-stops to a dozen destinations.

After the airport staff gave their reports public comments included people complaining about the noise.

They say it has increase as more airlines attract work and leisure travelers.

One Goleta woman started a "Clean and Quient Santa Barbara Airport petition.

She said people in Santa Barbara, Goleta and unincorporated areas are hearing more noise early in the morning and late at night.

She hopes the petition will get the airport and the Santa Barbara City council's attention.

Cecelia Fabulich said, "I have this app from the CDC that meters the decibels, and I am getting decibels up into the 90s and 110s and that is like being stage with a rock group who wants to live with that."

Andrew Bermond who also serves as acting operations manager said, "We do know we don't have an identified noise impact as the federal government defines it, but that doesn't mean that people aren't experiencing a problem in their home and of course when people feel uncomfortable in their home I am sympathetic to that."

The Santa Barbara Airport is working on a noise study and a public meeting will be held in the fall.

Bermond said the Capitol expansion projects getting underway are only intended to handle the current passenger traffic.

They include a parking structure and terminal improvements

They will take years to complete.

For a look at the Airport Department Status Update visit https://records.santabarbaraca.gov

