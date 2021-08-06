Digital nomads attracted to Tulum resort for remote work

Travel

Tulum is located about 80 miles south of Cancun, it's a just under 2 hours drive. You don’t need to show a negative COVID test before entering Mexico but you’ll need to fill out a health questionnaire. When returning to the states, you’ll need to show a negative COVID test taken within 3 days of your return, which you can usually arrange with your hotel.

Recommendations of things to do in Tulum

Stay at the Aloft Tulum

It’s an affordable hotel with luxury touches and has the highest wifi in the area. They currently have an all-inclusive package for 2 people which is $229 a night which includes all food and beverages and cocktails.

Sun at the Mia Beach Club

Mia has one of the largest white sand beach stretches in the area and also house Tulum’s largest wine cellar and has the largest variety of craft beers in Tulum.





Tulum’s Ruins

Tulum ruins are one of the most visited Mayan archaeological sites along the Riviera Maya.