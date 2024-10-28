Space X to launch Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday morning from Vandenberg

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – Space X is targeting Tuesday, Oct. 29 for its next launch of the Falcon 9 rocket at 4:44 a.m. from its base in Vandenberg.

Backup opportunities will be available until 5:40 a.m. if needed with additional chances the following day beginning at 4:07 a.m., according to Space X.

A live cast of the mission will begin about five minutes before liftoff either on the Space X website or social media page.

This is the 14th flight for the first stage booster supporting the mission. The first stage will land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship following stage separation, stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

News Channel viewers with footage or photos of the launch are encouraged to share them with our website.