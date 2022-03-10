SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The Director of the California Cybersecurity Institute at Cal Poly appeared live on NewsChannel 12 Thursday to discuss ways to avoid cyber attacks. The Federal Government has put Americans on alert that Russia may use cyber attacks as that country becomes more isolated because of the war in Ukraine.

Bill Britton says phishing is one of the most common ways for cyber attacks to start, most often through email. If an email looks unfamiliar or suspicious, do not open it. Britton says:

Do not download unfamiliar attachments

Do not click on any links in the email

Check the sender’s email address to see if it is legitimate

Do not forward the email

Check to see if there are any patterns in the email that seem unusual (spelling errors, unusual syntax, grammar errors, etc.)

Cal Poly is helping to train the next generation of cyber security experts for a field that currently has nearly 600,000 jobs available, including over 63,000 in California.