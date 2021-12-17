SpaceX, Vandenberg prep for Falcon 9 launch Saturday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – SpaceX is hoping to launch another round of Starlink satellites out of Vandenberg Space Force Base this weekend.

SpaceX says the Falcon 9 rocket launch is set for 4:41 a.m. Saturday morning.

If it doesn't happen at that time, it could happen at 1:03 a.m. Sunday.

After the launch, the SpaceX booster will return to the Of Course I Still Love You landing pad stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

The Starlink satellites are designed to increase internet access around the world.