With creative designs and challenges, the Carpinteria skatepark opens Saturday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. – After more than a decade of fundraising, community support and hurdles, the Carpinteria skatepark opens Saturday at noon.

The costs soared with each year it took to get to the finish line. City documents show it has an estimated cost of $2.4 million.

That includes 19,500 square feet of skating surfaces, 23 parking spaces, a picnic area, and restrooms.

Fundraising was impressive and led by a relentless and determined group of adults and children. The array of fundraising drives covered small and large efforts, which has become the trademark style for the small town.

The site will give all ages a chance to enjoy this recreation space at different levels of skateboarding.

The park will be open from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

It will also be available for special events such as music and outside movies.

For more information go to: Carpinteria Skatepark.

For more from John, follow him on Twitter below: