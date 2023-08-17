Bluefin Tuna make a surprise run in the Santa Barbara Channel

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some fishermen who were ready for a fight, hooked up bluefin tuna in the Santa Barbara Channel this week.

They were on board the Stardust and Coral Sea Sportfishing vessels out of the Santa Barbara Landing.

The bluefin are not normally found in the local waters. Lately however, the water temperatures were up, the bait fish came into the channel and the bluefin were following the bait.

Some of the tuna catches were 40 to 80 pounds and one was 140 pounds.

It's not known how long the tuna run will last.