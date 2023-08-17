Skip to Content
Outdoors

Bluefin Tuna make a surprise run in the Santa Barbara Channel

Bluefin tuna make a surprise appearance in the Santa Barbara Channel.
Stardust sportfishing
Bluefin tuna make a surprise appearance in the Santa Barbara Channel.
By
New
Published 10:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some fishermen who were ready for a fight, hooked up bluefin tuna in the Santa Barbara Channel this week.

They were on board the Stardust and Coral Sea Sportfishing vessels out of the Santa Barbara Landing.

The bluefin are not normally found in the local waters. Lately however, the water temperatures were up, the bait fish came into the channel and the bluefin were following the bait.

Some of the tuna catches were 40 to 80 pounds and one was 140 pounds.

It's not known how long the tuna run will last.

Article Topic Follows: Outdoors

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content