Los Padres National Forest extends road and trail closures due to storm damage

SOLVANG, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest officials announced that all Mt. Pinos Ranger District roads and off highway vehicle(OHV) trails will remain closed through June 1 due to winter storm damage.

These roads and OHV trails are usually closed seasonally until May 1, but soil saturation and melting snow have limited access for crews to repair storm damage details the U. S. Forest Service.

