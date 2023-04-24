Skip to Content
April 24, 2023
Los Padres National Forest extends road and trail closures due to storm damage

KEYT

SOLVANG, Calif. – Los Padres National Forest officials announced that all Mt. Pinos Ranger District roads and off highway vehicle(OHV) trails will remain closed through June 1 due to winter storm damage.

These roads and OHV trails are usually closed seasonally until May 1, but soil saturation and melting snow have limited access for crews to repair storm damage details the U. S. Forest Service.

Interested in learning more about these roads and OHV trails? Follow this link to a map of them.

For more general information about the Los Padres National Forest, visit their website here.

Article Topic Follows: Outdoors
environment
KEYT
los padres national forest
Mt. Pinos Ranger District
outdoors
rainstorm impact
road closures
Santa Barbara
storm damage
trail closures
U. S. Forest Service

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

