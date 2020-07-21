Paul Nelson Aquatic Center reopening date pushed back due to power outage

Outdoors

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria’s Paul Nelson Aquatic Center was set to reopen on Monday, but an unexpected power outage pushed the opening back a day.

Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) crews spent the weekend working to fix a blown fuse which caused the pool's circulation pump and heater system to stop working.

The Paul Nelson pool closed back in January for renovations and remained closed due to the financial impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on the city.

But Tuesday's reopening can't come soon enough for swimmers! "Despite the hiccup, we're looking forward to some lap swimming time and we're going to have some swim lessons starting in the next couple weeks as some fun alternations to recreation swim," said Dennis Smitherman with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department.

Recreation and Parks staff members said all county health safety guidelines will be in place when the pool reopens on Tuesday.