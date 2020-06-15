Paul Nelson Pool remains closed due to financial impact of COVID-19

Health

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is holding off on the reopening the Paul Nelson Pool for the time being.

Managers with the city say in order to keep the pool open to the public it would involve a $1 million operation per year.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the city's budget, city leaders are seeking alternate options with local schools that have pools for swimmers.

