Stylists prepare to cut hair outdoors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - When The Barber Shop on State Street in Santa Barbara tried to open outside it was frowned upon by elected officials working to stop the spread of COVID-19 during a rollback of reopenings, but Gov. Gavin Newsom is now giving the idea a chance.

The Barbara Shop owners says he is still trying to work with county on a safe outdoor space.

On Monday afternoon, the owner of Mi Salon in Santa Barbara was delighted to hear what Gov. Newsome had to say during a news conference.

He said salons and barbershops could work outdoors under tents or canopies, as long as no more than one side was closed to fresh air.

Raquel Mendoza plans to have a few of her Mi Salon stylists work outside in Victoria Court. There appears to be plenty of room.

Mendoza has lost family in Chicago to the virus and won't be taking any chances.

"We are going to be able to do as much as we can, but of course taking care of ourselves and out clients," said Mendoza.

Stylist Michael Valdez said, " We have just been praying and wishing that everything could open back up, so, we are excited."

They will wear face coverings at all times, and place their salon chairs at least six feet apart.

Clients may be asked to wash their hair before coming to the salon or they will use dry shampoos and spray bottles full of water before styling.

Potential customer Gail Common said, "I think its wonderful, I'll do it."

It's a victory for Santa Maria Nail technician and instructor Candice Payne.

Payne gathered hundreds of signatures on a petition to win the approval of outdoor permits for people in her industry.

"As stylists we are well versed, we understand infection control and so I think this is just another measure to help bring the numbers down, " said Payne.

It's better than losing more businesses and it appears customers are anxious to get haircuts after months of do-it-yourself styles and mistakes done at home.

Nail salons and massages therapists are also authorized to move their services outdoors, but tattoo artists will have to wait.