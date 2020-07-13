Presidio neighborhood releases map, promotions as part of downtown Santa Barbara experience

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Joining the recent renewed success of downtown Santa Barbara during the COVID-19 crisis, the nearby Presidio neighborhood is making sure the public knows about all that it offers.

That ranges from historic buildings to food and wine experiences only found in that area.

It is shaped by several adjoining streets including Canon Perdido, Garden Santa Barbara, Anacapa, De la Guerra and Ortega.

Hugh Margerum with Margerum wines and a local artist has designed a brochure with a QR code on the front. Using a smart phone, one look at that symbol and it takes you to the Presidio Neighborhood information that you find in the printed material, including the website.

One of the wineries in the district is Grassini, located just off of State Street above De la Guerra and in the El Paseo courtyard. Owner Katie Grassini says having the businesses come together to promote the area will help them, and people strolling nearby on State St. see the bigger picture of the downtown experience.

She says while they enjoy a glass of wine, they can map out their next stops.

Even she has found some hidden treasures including a semi-hidden gold fish pond.

The Presidio State Park and Chapel is one of the oldest buildings in Santa Barbara.

These days the area is closed to the public but the outside benches have been used for people taking a coffee break after stopping off across the street at Handlebar Coffee Roasters.

It's created one of the most scenic underused settings in the city.

The latest version of the neighborhood plan includes businesses around Ortega St. and including the downtown De la Guerra Plaza in front of City Hall which is set to go through a renovation. That adds to the footprint for walking tours and exploration.

Much of the design is hundreds of years old and has small walkways, corridors, and short cuts throughout the city blocks.

It's as if you have gone back in time.

For more information on the businesses and walking tour go to: Presidio Neighborhood