New Santa Barbara food truck opens downtown during COVID-19 Pandemic

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A couple of young entrepreneurs have started a new food truck during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wing Drop had their first soft opening Friday. The owners are two brothers James and Thomas Ochsner, aged 22 and 20. And their employees are friends who are also 20 years old.

James Ochsner said they wanted to bring a restaurant that specializes in wings because they saw an opening in the market.

“It’s nice knowing that if it doesn’t go well I’ve got a lot of time ahead of me to fix the mistakes," said James Ochsner. "But I don’t think I’m going to have a problem. I think it’s going to go really well. We’ve gotten really good reviews from everyone so far. We do smoked wings. So we slow smoke them and then fry them and it gives them a nice smoke flavor. And with barbecue sauce, it’s super, super good."

You can find Wing Drop right off State Street on Haley Street, just behind Craft Ramen. Or you can find them on Instagram.